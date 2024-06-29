Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.57. 9,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,966,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,758,000 after purchasing an additional 363,856 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

