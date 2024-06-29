Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLHY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,433 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.