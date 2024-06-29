Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 573,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 733,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL remained flat at $24.41 during midday trading on Friday. 140,728 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.