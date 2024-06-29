Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Trading Down 0.3%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 62,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 74,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
