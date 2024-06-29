FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1388 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 25,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

