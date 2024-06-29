FY2025 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Decreased by Cormark

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

