G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $6.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

