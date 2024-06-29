Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Gafisa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.94.

Gafisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.37%.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

