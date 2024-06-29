Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 0.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

