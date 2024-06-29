Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 9.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,514,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $123.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

