Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Tesla by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Tesla by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The firm has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

