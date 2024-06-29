General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 13,274,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.