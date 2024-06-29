GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Trading Up 240.7%

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) were up 240.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 209,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,089% from the average daily volume of 17,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
