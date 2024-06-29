Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GWRS opened at $12.10 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.