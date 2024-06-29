Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNRG. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

RNRG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

