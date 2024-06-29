Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

