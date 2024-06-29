GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

GMS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. GMS has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in GMS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

