Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

GEMD traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.32. 3,861 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.