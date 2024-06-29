Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2224 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

GTIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.52. 9,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

