Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 3.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 29,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 40,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
About Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.