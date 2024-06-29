Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 3.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 29,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 40,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

About Goodfood Market

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The stock has a market cap of C$21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.37.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

