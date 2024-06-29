Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

GRAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 2,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 4,428,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Grab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

