Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 577,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 1,651,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

