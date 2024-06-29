Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the May 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

GWAV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 633,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,552. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

