Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 53.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $183.83. 5,542,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

