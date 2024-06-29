Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $269.55. 1,101,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $273.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

