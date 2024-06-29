Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,306 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 256.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

