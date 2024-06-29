Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $210.65 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.73.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

