Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

KO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,358,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,235. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

