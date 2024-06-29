Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,158.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in AbbVie by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $171.52. 24,463,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.13 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

