Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,505 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 972,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,141,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 67,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,971,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. 1,815,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.