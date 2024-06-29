Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,783 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,137,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,816. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

