Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.