Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 1,918,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

