Grimes & Company Inc. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

