Grimes & Company Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of Robert Half worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.