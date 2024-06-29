Grimes & Company Inc. Has $32.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $32,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,286,000 after buying an additional 3,659,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,388,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 304,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

