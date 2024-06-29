Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

