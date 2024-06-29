Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,537,000 after acquiring an additional 310,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,035 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,276. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,339,111 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.