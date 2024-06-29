Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 201,311 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 192,450 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 337,279 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,652,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

