Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.92. 9,253,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

