Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 595. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2011 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

