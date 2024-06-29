Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 338.6% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 338.6% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,820. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $56.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $2.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

