GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.79.

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

