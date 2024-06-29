Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

