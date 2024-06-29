Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 941 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 602,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,925. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $335,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.