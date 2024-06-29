Guidance Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 195,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 104.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.3 %

ELF stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,002. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.76. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.