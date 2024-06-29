Guidance Capital Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $449.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

