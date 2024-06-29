Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 69.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

AVB traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $206.89. 1,079,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,973. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $208.45. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average is $186.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

