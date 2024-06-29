Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,987,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,749 shares of company stock valued at $282,883 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.56. 444,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

