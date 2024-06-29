Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,371 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. 6,993,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

